Beat the heat with Raffinato



As the heat starts to permeate, Dhakaities get a hankering for the ice cream. Dhaka Ice cream Industry Limited's new addition Raffinato has recently introduced premium range of luxury ice cream experience to Bangladeshi consumers. The flavors go from the classic vanilla chocolate to the mint and mocha. Each flavor comes in one liter tub which costs at Tk. 500. Mint chocolate comes with a rich, chocolate infused with refreshing peppermint. Vanilla has reigned supreme as the world's favorite ice cream flavor for many years. The ice cream originates from Madagascar Pure Vanilla Extract. On the other hand, mocha is filled with chocolate, cream and handpicked, roasted coffee. "I love ice cream, so I'm really excited to find one that looks great and adds some protein," said one customer. Dhaka Ice cream Industry has significantly invested in product development and packaging with craftsmanship to blend the finest ingredients with continuous innovation. "Ice cream makes everybody feel good. Dhaka Ice cream Industry use 100% halal ingredients. We want to create healthy ice cream that's as indulgent as it is nutritious" said the sales executive of Raffinato. You can now sample and buy Raffinato ice cream in Unimart Super Shop in Dhanmondi and Gulshan.

