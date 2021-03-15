Internship program held at SAU

Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University Inauguration of 5th batch internship of ASVM on Sunday. -AA



The 5th batch internship of the Faculty of Animal Science and Veterinary Medicine of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University (SAU) inaugurated virtually on Sunday. Six-month internship program, 65 students of the Veterinary Faculty will be divided into 16 groups and will work in their respective Upazila Livestock Departments and various government and non-government organizations.





Prof. Dr. Md. Shahidur Rashid Bhuiyan was present as the chief guest in the program. Treasurer of SAU Prof. Dr. Md. Nazrul Islam was present as a special guest. Chairmen, teachers and officials of various departments of ASVM faculty were present at the occasion. VC Prof. Dr. Md. Shahidur Rashid Bhuiyan said, "Since internship is an opportunity to learn by hand and in the field, we have to use it to build ourselves as a skilled livestock worker.





Program Coordinator Associate Professor. Md. Mosharraf Hossain, one of the co-ordinators of the Internship Program-2020 and Associate Professor of the Department of Animal Production and Management, gave a detailed presentation on the activities of the program. Md. Saiful Islam. The former Dean of the Faculty, Professor Dr. gave a directional speech. Md. Mofazzal Hossain. Ratan Rahman, General Secretary of Bangladesh Veterinary Student Federation, Md. Rashedul Islam, VP of Vet Science and AH Student Association of Shakribi and Md. Tanvirul Islam Apu, intern student also spoke.

