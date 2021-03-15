'Proper vaccination needed to overcome corona crisis'

US Ambassador in Bangladesh Earl Robert Millar makes a courtesy call on Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury at her Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban office in Dhaka on Sunday. -Agency



Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Sunday underscored the need for proper implementation of corona vaccination program to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.





"The Covid-19 pandemic is now widespread throughout the world…proper vaccination is very much important to overcome the pandemic," she said while US Ambassador in Bangladesh Earl Robert Millar made a courtesy call with the Speaker at her Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban office in Dhaka, BSS reports.

During the meeting, they discussed elaborately on parliamentary process, Covid-19 vaccines situation, Mujib Borsho, the golden jubilee of the Independence and the women empowerment in Bangladesh.





Terming the corona vaccination program as a collective welfare, Dr Sharmin said "it is necessary to ensure the vaccines for the developing countries across the world."





The Speaker also informed the US envoy about 10-day long program scheduled on the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the independence begins from March 17. Mentioning that a total of 73 women parliamentarians are now in the 11th Jatiya Sangsad, the Speaker said the women in Bangladesh are now progressing significantly, adding that the government is distributing various incentives to the women entrepreneurs.







Lauding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership in COVID-19 vaccines program, development and women empowerment in Bangladesh, the US envoy said "Bangladesh is successfully facing the COVID-19 situation."





He, however, assured that the bilateral relations between the United States and Bangladesh will strengthen more in future, adding that "It is praiseworthy that Bangladesh has done tremendous development despite the ongoing corona virus situation."





Senior parliament secretariat officials were present during this time.





