Over a dozen killed in Myanmar protests



Myanmar security forces opened fire on anti-coup protesters in the commercial capital Yangon on Sunday, killing at least 14 people in the city's Hlaing Tharyar district, witnesses and local media said.





Videos taken at the site showed protesters holding handmade shields and wearing helmets as they confronted security forces in the district. Plumes of black smoke rose over the area and one report said two factories in the district had been set on fire, report media.





Myanmar Now news service said the information about the 14 deaths came from a rescue worker and a hospital near the industrial district, while some other domestic media gave even higher death tolls.





At least two others were killed elsewhere in the South-east Asian nation, a day after the acting leader of the parallel civilian government said it would seek to give people the legal right to defend themselves. A young man was shot and killed in the town of Bago, near Yangon, witnesses and local media said. The Kachin Wave media outlet said another protester was killed in the town of Hpakant, in the jade mining area in the north-east.







More than 80 people had been killed as at Saturday in widespread protests against the military's seizure of power last month, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group said. Over 2,100 people have been arrested, it said.







Leave Your Comments