CTTC chief Monirul Islam to lead SB



Monirul Islam, chief of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) under Dhaka Metropolitan Police, has been assigned to lead the Special Branch (SB) of police.





With the new assignment, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Monirul Islam, also the additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, has been made Additional Inspector General of police (current charge), according to a gazette notification issued by the home ministry on Sunday.





Monirul was promoted to DIG of Bangladesh Police on February 14, 2016.





Monirul replaces SB's additional IGP Mir Shahidul Islam, who retired on Sunday after leading the unit for more than three years.





Monirul became the deputy commissioner (Intelligence) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police in 2009 and shaped the DMP's antiterrorism unit during his tenure.







