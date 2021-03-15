Shab-e-Barat to be observed on March 29



Muslims in Bangladesh will observe the Shab-e-Barat on the night of March 29 as the Shaban moon was not sighted in the country on Sunday.





The decision was taken at the National Moon Sighting Committee meeting in the evening, UNB reports.





Ministry of Religious Affairs Secretary Md Nurul Islam presided over the meeting.





The announcement was made after analysing data collected from the district administrations, Islamic Foundation, Bangladesh Meteorological Department, and Space Research and Remote Sensing Institute. Shab-e-Barat is observed on the 15th night of the Arabic month of Shaban. Muslims offer special prayers, recite the Quran, and take part in other religious rituals.





