Abu Farah Md. Naser new BB Deputy Governor



Bangladesh Bank (BB) has appointed Abu Farah Md. Naser for the post of Deputy Governor of the central bank through an order issued on Sunday. Abu Farah Md. Naser was in post-retirement leave (PRL). He had retired as an Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank.





Abu Farah Md. Naser started his banking career as a senior officer in Agrani Bank. Later on, he joined Bangladesh Bank as Assistant Director in 1988. From then on Abu Farah Md Naser served in various important departments including human resources department, microcredit regulatory authority, banking regulation and policy department. He participated different trainings and workshops in home and abroad. He has visited United States, Australia, Germany, South Africa, France, Spain, Nepal, Hong Kong, Egypt, Brunei, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and India so far.









