A matter of pride: PM



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said that the return of the successfully separated conjoined twins Rabeya and Rukiya to their home in the 'Mujib Borsho' is a matter of joy and pride and wished them good health and beautiful life.





"I wish good health and a beautiful life to Rabeya and Rukiya. Their return to home in the "Mujib Shoto Borsho" is a matter of joy and pride for all," she said while addressing a function marking the return of the twins to their home from the CMH, Dhaka, joining virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital, BSS reports.





"It is truly a matter of joy as Rabeya and Rukiya are returning to their home and laps of the parents in the month of March," added the Prime Minister.





She said in this month (March) many things happened to the history of the Bangalees such as Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was born, the country's independence was achieved and the Language Movement was initiated on 11 March in 1948 while Bangabandhu gave the March 7 historic speech.





Joining through a video conference, the Prime Minister asked the twins how they are. In reply, one of the babies said that she is fine and asked the premier how she is. The PM replied that she is also fine.





Sheikh Hasina said that she took the initiative for the treatment of the conjoined babies after her younger sister Sheikh Rehana informed her about the twins seeing a news item in a newspaper.





She described the 33-hour long surgery as "Operation Freedom", and "great achievement for Bangladesh" as it was conducted in the country's Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka by a group of Hungarian and local physicians.





The Prime Minister said that she had taken the decision to conduct the operation in the country's CMH so that the local doctors can gather experience to this end as it is a rare operation and it happened in Bangladesh for the first time.





She said that her government had gathered all the expert physicians of the country and from Hungary to avert any lacking in conducting the operation successfully.





Leave Your Comments