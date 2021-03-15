Help repatriate Rohingya

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen addressed a seminar on Bangabandhu's concept of Sonar Bangla at Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka yesterday. -Collected



Amid a growing crisis in neighboring Myanmar making the return of 1.1 million Rohingya in Bangladesh, Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen appealed to Sweden to help in their early repatriation.





"Influence the international community in this crucial task," he said while speaking at a talk on "Bangabandhu's Concept of SONAR BANGLA, Swedish Model of Welfare State and Tackling the global challenges of Tomorrow" on Sunday.





Dr. Momen also appealed to Sweden to promote European buyers and retailers to import Bangladeshi footwear and garment.







"Golden Bangla has come from the whole life long struggle of Bangabandhu, but not just aspiration utopia. Not only that, but Bangabandhu's philosophy included Democracy, Nationalism, Socialism and Secularism as part of his struggle," the minister added.







Per Olsson Fridh, the Swedish minister for International Development Cooperation Minister, in his keynote comments said, his country "is one of the best development partners of Bangladesh and development cooperation is the foundation of our relation."



The event was organized by Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of Mujib Barsho at the capital's Foreign Service Academy.





Bilateral ties have boosted between the two countries over the past 50 years, said the minister. Minister Per Olsson added that "our entrepreneurs are interested to invest in Bangladesh's fuel sector."





The two countries established diplomatic ties in 1972.







Bangladesh envoy to Sweden Masud Ahamed Khandoker also also participated in the talk. Diplomats and high officials of the host ministry were also present at that time.





