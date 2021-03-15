Danger looms as youths main victims

People wait in a queue for Covid-19 test at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Medical University (BSMMU) in Dhaka on Sunday. -AA



The number of infections and deaths from the coronavirus has been rising at a row for several days stoking fears of another wave.







The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has warned of a looming danger as virus cases and deaths are surging amid people's sheer disregard to abide by health rules.





Prof ABM Khurshid Alam, director general of the DGHS was talking to journalists at Shyamoli's Tuberculosis Hospital in the capital on Sunday and said, "Bad news will come if people do not follow health safety protocols against the coronavirus.''





He said, ''Those who are catching the virus this time are mostly young and the infected are requiring intensive care.'' Prof ABM Khurshid Alam went on to say, "Over the last two months, I've received no request for ICU beds. But I've been inundated by calls over the last several days. Most of those who are being infected by the deadly virus now are requiring ICU support."





"We will face a major problem if we continue to ignore the health rules," he warned.





Meanwhile, the deadly virus has taken the lives of 18 more people in Bangladesh, raising the total to 8,545. In addition, the pathogen has infected 1,159 individuals, pushing the surge to a total of 557,395.





The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) revealed the information through a press release on Sunday.





Bangladesh is now the 33rd worst affected country in the world in terms of the number of cases. The position is one step behind Switzerland and one step ahead of Hungary, according to worldometer.info.





''As many as 16,206 samples were tested in 219 authorized labs throughout the country in the past 24 hours. Of them, 1,159 were found to be Covid-19 positive,'' said the press release.







A daily-basis infection rate stands at 7.15 percent. The death rate is now 1.53 percent.





Of the 18 deaths, twelve were male and six female.





As per age categories, one was between 11 to 20 years, five were in their 50s while 12 were above 60 years, added the press release.





The indomitable Covid-19 has spread to all 64 districts in Bangladesh. The country reported its first case of the virus on March 8, while the first death was recorded on March 18.





The killer virus, which broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, has so far killed at least 2,661,000 people across the globe. It has infected more than 120,167,000 people in 219 countries and territories plus two international conveyances.



World situation:





The USA is the worst-hit country with at least 546,600 deaths and more than 30,044,000 infections. Brazil has so far counted 11,439,000 cases, the second highest cases in the world, and 277,200 deaths. India has counted at least 11,359,000 infections and 158,600 deaths. Russia has recorded at least 4,390,000 cases to date and 92,000 deaths.



The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Covid-19 a pandemic. The outbreak of the virus has brought almost the entire world to a standstill.





Leave Your Comments