Three Chinese injured in dream project mishap

A pier cap of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project collapses in front of a market in Dhaka's Abdullahpur area. -Mostafizur Rahman/AA



A part of a launching girder of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project near Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka collapsed on Sunday leaving six workers, including three Chinese men, injured.





The incident took place near the Dhaka airport rail station at 10:15 am, said Shafiqul Islam, station officer of Kurmitola Fire Service told reporters.





Girder is a frame made of steel, in which concrete molding is poured for making the main structure. Six injured workers - three Chinese and three Bangladeshis - were being treated at Evercare Hospital. Of them, the condition of a Chinese worker is critical, on source told The Asian Age.





The China Gezhouba Group Co Ltd (CGGC) and the Jiangsu Provincial Transportation and Group Co Ltd (JTEG), two Chinese companies, have been implementing the the Gazipur-Airport Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.







In another incident, a pier cap of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project collapsed in front of a market in Dhaka's Abdullahpur area. Authorities confirmed the incident to the media. The pier cap -- moulded last night -- collapsed as its support was displaced at some point, official said. It is a dream project that is aimed at easing the crammed capital's traffic movement. Meanwhile, a seven-member probe committee was formed to investigate the incident. The probe body led by Anisur Rahman, joint secretary of the Road Transport and Highway Division, was asked to submit its reports within seven working days, Shafiqul Islam, Managing Director of Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Company Limited (DBRTCL).





The committee will have representatives from the division, project and consultants, he added.





