'Brahmanpara to be made drug-free'



Newly-appointed Brahmanpara Officer-in-Charge (OC) Aleppa Raju Naha said, my prime job is to make Brahmanpara drug-free. He made this remark during a brief interview with The Asian Age reporter on Sunday. During the interview, he sought help from all including public representatives, journalists, political leaders and locals. He mentioned, "He will keep his police force ready to establish law and order in the upazila." Aleppa Raju Naha replaced Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) Mohammad Zakir Hossain and took charge on Friday. Prior to this appointment, he worked as Police Inspector at Debidwar Circle Office. During his service period, he worked as OC in Lama and Alikdam of Bandarban.







--- Jahirul Haque Rasel, Cumilla

