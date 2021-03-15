Protection of Pashur river demanded



With a view to saving Sundarbans, protection of Pashur river from pollution and illegal occupation has been demanded. With the slogan, 'Save Pashur river, save Sundarbans', a human-chain program was held on Sunday at Charkona of Mongla where a coal-laden cargo sank recently. Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA), Water-keepers Bangladesh and Pashur river Water-keepers organized the program marking International Day of Action for Rivers. Pashur river is the lifeline of Sundarbans. The river is endangered because of pollution and reckless industrialization. Plastic pollution is also destroying the biodiversity of the river. If cargo or ship sinks in the river with oil, coal or fertilizer, no action is taken immediately. For this reason, national and international organizations should work together for protecting the planet. Noor Alam Sheikh, convener of Mongla chapter of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (Bapa) and Pashur river keeper, presided over the program. Bapa leader journalist MA Sabur Rana, Kamala Sarkar, Abdur Rashid Hawladar, Molla Al Mamun, Maharuf Billah, Mehedi Hasan Babu, Sheikh Rasel, Porag Moni Raju also addressed the human chain, among others.







--- Md Noor Alam, Mongla





