NSTU protest removal of recruitment process

The NSTU Teachers 'Association, Officers' Association and staff leaders jointly organized a human chain at the Noakhali Press Club premises on Sunday. -AA



Teachers, officials and employees of Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) held a human chain and press conference at the Noakhali Press Club premises on Sunday demanding lifting of the ban imposed by the Ministry of Education on the recruitment process. The NSTU Teachers 'Association, Officers' Association and staff leaders jointly organized the human chain and press conference. Maznur Rahman, general secretary of the NSTU teachers' association, and the association's president, Professor. Dr. Newaz Md. Bahadur's presidency, temporary teachers, officers and employees, including teachers 'associations, officers' associations and staff leaders, spoke at the human chain. If their demands are not met soon, the speakers in the human chain gave an ultimatum to go on a hunger strike at the premises of central Shaheed Minar of the University from March 26.





--- AA Correspondent, NSTU

