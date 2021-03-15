MoHPW Secretary visits Tungipara, Kashiani

Ministry of Housing and Public Works (MoHPW) Secretary Md Shahid Ullah Khandaker visits Tungipara and Kashiani to inspect the progress of works on Sunday on arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the area on March 27. Public Works Department (P



Ministry of Housing and Public Works (MoHPW) Secretary Md Shahid Ullah Khandaker visited Tungipara and Kashiani to inspect the progress of works on Sunday.





Public Works Department (PWD) Chief Engineer Md Shamim Akhtar was with the secretary during the visit. It is mentionable that, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to pay a visit to Tungipara and Kashiani during his trip to Bangladesh on March 27.







During the visit, they visited the helipad landing location, rest house and various development activities including Bangabandhu Bhaban, Library Bhaban, Bakul Tala Open Stage and Samadhi Soudha Complex in Tungipara. They also gave various directives to the local officials.





PWD Additional Chief Engineer Md Abul Khair, Gopalganj Executive Engineer Amit Kumar Biswas, Gopalganj LGED Executive Engineer Md Ehsanul Haque, Gopalganj District Awami League General Secretary Mahabub Ali Khan and many others visited various places of Orakandi in Tungipara and Kashiani.





MoHPW Secretary said, "Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the area on March 27. On the occasion of his arrival, we all are working together. The festival will be celebrated in a befitting manner all over the country including Dhaka from March 17 to 27. In particular, we are inspecting all those places where Narendra Modi is expected to visit."





--- Mohammad Mijanur Rahman, Gopalganj

