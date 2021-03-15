'Lady Cadre' Simi arrested



Tahmina Simi alias Simran Simi, a lady gang leader of Chattogram, was arrested accused of threatening a young lady on Friday. Few months ago, she was arrested for attacking a girl at her home in Chattogram. Now, she has again gone viral when threatening a girl in Naval area. The video of threatening was gone viral in social- media and then the Patenga police arrested her from her house. Simi, daughter of Kamal Hossain, resides with her mother and brother in Cement Crossing Barbari area under EPZ police station. She is a college student. Patenga Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Syed Jubayer Syed said, "We arrested her on Friday for interrogation about the incident viral on social media."





In the viral video viral, it is seen that, Simi and her partner slapping a girl. Before this, she with her group beat a girl after entering into her house on August 24. The victim girl filed case against them. Simi and her partners were arrested on August 27.







-- AA Correspondent, Chattogram

Leave Your Comments