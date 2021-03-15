BGB stands beside helpless in Ramgar



The 43rd Border Guard Battalion stood beside poor and helpless people handing over corrugated iron sheets and cash money under pacification program in Ramgar. Zone Captain Lt Colonel Md Anwarul Mazhar handed over the corrugated iron sheet and cash money at BGB Zone Headquarter in Ramgar on Sunday.





On the occasion, Lt Colonel Md Anwarul Mazhar said, '43 BGB has taken initiative to set up tube wells for safe water in remote areas, assist in the renovation of various religious places of worship including mosques and temples and distribute of sports equipments.





BGB authority told The Asian Age reporter that they have provided 8 bundles of corrugated iron sheets and Tk 1 lakh in cash to 28 helpless and extremely poor Bangalee hill people in different areas under the Ramgar zone under pacification program which will also continue in the future.





Local dignitaries, journalists along with the senior BGB officials were present on the occasion.







--- AA Correspondent, Ramgar

Leave Your Comments