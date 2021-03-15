'Avatar' beats 'Avengers: Endgame' to become highest-grossing film of all time



Director James Cameron's 'Avatar' has claimed its box office throne, as the highest-grossing film of all time, overtaking Marvel's 'Avengers: Endgame'. This comes in nearly two years after the Marvel superhero film created box office history by grossing an estimated USD 2.797 billion. 'Avatar', which re-released in China on Friday added another USD 12.3 million to its overall haul in the first two days, thus taking its worldwide gross to an estimated USD 2.802 billion.





'Endgame' took the first spot on the box office board in 2019 when it beat Cameron's 1997 film 'Titanic which held the top spot for over a decade with an estimated global collection of USD 2.194 billion. "An iceberg sank the real Titanic. It took The Avengers to sink my Titanic. Everyone here at Lightstorm Entertainment salutes your amazing achievement. You've shown that the movie industry is not only alive and well, it's bigger than ever," Cameron said in a post, congratulating the entire Marvel team.





Reciprocating the love and best wishes to the director on reclaiming the box office throne, the Russo Brothers shared an artwork and said, "Passing the gauntlet back to you @jamescameronofficial."



The official Marvel social media handle also posted a video of giving the Avengers logo an Avatar twist. "Congratulations to James Cameron, Jon Landau, and all of Na'vi Nation for reclaiming the box office crown! We love you 3000," read the caption. Cameron reacted to the post by sharing it on his official handle and captioned it with a blue heart emoticon.





According to reports, the surge in 'Avatar' ticket sales comes as China theatres are reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic. The move to re-release films has seen a rush of theatregoers eager to return to cinema halls.





There is no confirmation if the Marvel team will re-release 'Avengers: Endgame' to reclaim the top spot. In the meantime, Cameron is gearing up to bring 'Avatar 2' to theatres shortly. The film's release was delayed owing to the covid-19 restrictions that forced the makers to delay the release of the film and its sequels.











