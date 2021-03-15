Tara Sutaria tests positive for Covid



Tara Sutaria is the latest Bollywood actress to have tested positive for Covid-19. While there has been no confirmation, Filmfare reported that the actress had indeed contracted the novel coronavirus. Tara recently wrapped up the shoot of 'Tadap' with Ahan Shetty. The Mila Luthria directorial is scheduled to hit the screens on September 24.





This week, several Bollywood celebrities had tested positive for Covid-19. Ranbir Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee and Ashish Vidyarthi had confirmed that they are going into quarantine due to Covid-19 diagnosis. It was also reported that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had tested positive for the virus, however there has been no confirmation from the filmmaker. But music director Ismail Darbar had told ETimes, "Actually, I had casually called Sanjay to chat up with him when he himself told me that he had been infected with Covid-19. I could not believe it. I had met him just a few days ago."





Actress Alia Bhatt also went into self-quarantine as she was closely working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' while she also spent time with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor as they worked together on 'Brahmastra'. Confirming that she had tested negative for the virus, Alia had shared on Instagram, "I've been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you for all your good wishes! I'm taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all," she posted in her Instagram stories."

