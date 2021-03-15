Kalyan, Shakila, Anika, Tutul in drama Certificate



Four popular actors of the small screen of present generation Kalyan Coraiya, Sanjida Islam Anika, Shakila Akhter and Tutul Chowdhury will be seen acting in a television drama titled Certificate.





The drama has been written and directed by Fazlul Selim. The shooting of the drama took place at different locations in the capital's Uttara area recently. The drama Certificate will be telecasted on a TV channel soon, said its director Fazlul Selim.





While talking about acting in the drama, Tutul Chowdhury said, "Fazlul Selim is a talented director. He always writes and directs good dramas. Certificate has also a beautiful storyline. I am hopeful that the viewers will respond well to this drama."







Actor Kalyan Coraiya said, "I am now regular in acting after the Coronavirus pandemic. In the meantime, I have worked in some good story-based dramas. In the drama Certificate, I have acted with some talented actors. I hope, the viewers will like our work."





Meanwhile, both Sanjida Islam Anika and Shakila Akhter are also very much optimistic about the drama. It is mentioned that Kalyan Coraiya was last seen in dramas Truth Or Death and Bhalobasar Epith Opith. He got many appreciations for acting in these dramas. On the other hand, Sanjida Islam Anika is now busy with multiple TV projects. She came in to limelight through the character Ranu on the mega serial Maan Obhimaan. Interestingly, Shakila Akhter is now portraying the character Ranu. She appeared as Ranu in the serial from February 25, Shakila said.

