Shahipara Hit becomes champion in SPL Season 4



Shahipara Hit has become champion by defeating Shahipara Royals by 7 wickets in Nilsagar Group-Shahipara Premier League Season Four.







The final match was held on Saturday afternoon at the Town Club ground. At the first stage Shahipara Royals lost all their wickets in the first 12 over's and scored 94 runs. In reply, Shahipara Roy scored 95 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in 10 over's.







After the match, Deputy Commissioner Hafizur Rahman Chowdhury handed over the trophy to the champion and runner-up team. Additional Superintendent of Police Abul Bashar Mohammad Atiqur Rahman, Mayor of Nilphamari Municipality and District Awami League President Dewan Kamal Ahmed, General Secretary of District Sports Association Arif Hossain Moon, Chairman of Sadar Upazila Parishad Shahid Mahmud and General Secretary of Sadar Upazila Awami League Wadud Rahman were present there as special guests.







Premier League convener Arman Habib presided over the award ceremony. Kaushik Roy was named Man of the Final in the league. He took 5 wickets for 18 runs off 16 balls.







Arman Habib, convener of the SPL steering committee, said, "Eight teams have participated this season. Earlier, the SPL had three more seasons. Nilsagar Group will be by its side in the future as well. The champion team has been given a prize money of Tk 20,000 and the runner-up team has been given a prize money of Tk 10,000. Besides, the best players were given prize money of Rs 5,000 each."







--- Raja Ahmed, Nilphamari



