BWKD wins the highest gold medals

Sajidur Rahman Siddiky of BWKD poses after winning the gold In the Kumite event in the 1st Flying fighter karate tournament 2021 in Narayanganj on Friday. -AA



The Bangladesh Wadokai Karate Do karate team has earned the highest number of medals in the 1st Flying fighter karate tournament 2021, which was held in Fatullah, Narayanganj on Friday (March 12, 2021).







Enayetnagar Union Parishad Chairman Md Asaduzzaman was present as the chief guest while Mostafizur Rahman, Joint Secretary, Bangladesh Karate Federation (BKF) addressed the tournament as the special guest.





In the Kumite and Kata event, BWKD karate team achieved 7 gold, 4 silver, and 3 bronze medals. Maimuna Shikder and Towsif Khan of BWKD secured 2 gold respectively while Laima Shikder, Forhad and Sajidur Rahman Siddiky bagged 1 gold each.





Bangladesh national karate referee, Abdul Sukkur Ali Shikder attended as the chief judge. Hundreds of karate athletes took part in the tournament where local politicians, journalists were present.





--- Sajidur Rahman Siddiky, AA

