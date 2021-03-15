IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's new monk avatar goes viral

Star Sports on Saturday posted a new photo of MS Dhoni sporting a clean-shaven head in a Monk-like avatar. -Twitter



MS Dhoni is known for his makeovers that become a trend. From being a long-haired youngster in the India team during his early years to sporting clean-shaven looks during the twilight of his international career, Dhoni has always been a trendsetter.





On Saturday, the official broadcasters of the Indian Premier League, Star Sports posted a new photo of MS Dhoni sporting a clean-shaven head in a Monk-like avatar. The photo has gone viral with fans wondering what the new look is all about, reports agencies.







While speculation is rife that MS Dhoni's new look is going to be part of a commercial for IPL 2021, starting April 9, fans of the former India captain are loving the new look, it seems. While a few wondered what was the photo all about, a section of the fans likened MS Dhoni's calm and composed outlook on the field to the new photo.





Star Sports shared the photo with a disclaimer that read: "Set up in a marital arts training camp".





MS Dhoni arrived in Chennai earlier this month to lead a camp for Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2021. Former BCCI president N Srinivasan, speaking to India Today at the India Today Conclave South on Friday, said Dhoni practices indoors in the morning and turns up at Chepauk for the nets in the evening.



Dhoni was seen hitting a few big sixes as he prepares for his competitive return at IPL 2021, Dhoni will lead the 3-time champions who had a disappointing season in IPL 2020, wherein they failed to make the play-offs for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament.





Contrary to expectations, CSK did not go for a complete makeover at the IPL 2021 auction as they retained quite a few players. Suresh Raina, who had pulled out of IPL 2020 due to personal reasons, will reunite with Dhoni. Notably, both Dhoni and Raina retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020 at Chennai.





Speaking about CSK's love and affection towards MS Dhoni, Srinivasan said the former India captain has been as committed as ever and working towards hitting form in the lead up to IPL 2021.





"He is a very determined person and that is what we like. One more thing, Cricket is about winning, IPL is about winning but there are also things such as consistency and loyalty and I think that is what oozes out of us.





"We are in cricket for last 50 years, we started in early 60s, almost the entire Tamil Nadu Ranji team was employed by us. So we have been in cricket for a long time, we have been running teams, we have a true appreciation and a good appreciation of good cricket," Srinivasan said at India Today Conclave South.





Chennai Super Kings will open their campaign against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on April 10. Dhoni's men will not play at home at Chepauk as none of the 8 teams will be playing in front of home fans in IPL 2021.







