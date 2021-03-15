Joy stars as Emerging Team rout Ireland Wolves 4-0

Bangladesh Emerging Team pose with trophy after beating touring Ireland Wolves by five runs in the fifth and final game at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday. -BCB



Mahmudul Hasan Joy struck a superb century as Bangladesh Emerging Team clinched the five-match one-day series by 4-0, edging the Ireland Wolves past by five runs in the fifth and final game at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.





The first match between the two sides was called off after an Irish player Ruhan Pretorius was found Covid-19 positive. He however was then tested negative alongside other players and staff and the tour went as planned. Bangladesh won the second game by four wickets, third by six wickets and fourth by eight wickets. Earlier, the hosts won the lone four-day game by an innings and 23-run margin. The two-match T20 series between the two sides was cut short to one T20, which will be held on March 16. Being sent to bat first, Bangladesh Emerging Team was bowled out for 260 in 49.4 overs but the bowlers bowled well in tandem to restrict the Irish side for 255-9 in 50 overs. After a disappointing start, that saw the captain and opener Saif Hasan being out on 3, Bangladesh rode on Mahmudul Hasan Joy who hammered 123 off 135, clobbering nine fours and three sixes. Opener Anisul Islam Emon hit 41 off 31, studded with eight fours.





Emon and Joy shared a 49-run partnership for the second wicket after the departure of Saif. As Emon got dismissed, Bangladesh saw the other side of the coin by losing wickets at regular interval. But Joy remained firm and solid in his approach which guided the side part 250, which looked utmost unlikely.







Mohidul Islam Ankon was the other notable scorer with 33. Mark Adair was the most successful bowler for Ireland Wolves with 3-27 while Ruhan Pretorious grabbed 2-51.







Bangladesh Emerging bowlers bowled in disciplined fashion to keep Ireland at bay. Skipper Saif led the charge with 3-31 and was ably supported by Shafiqul Islam and Tanvir Islam, who both bagged two wickets apiece. Opener Stephen Doheny was the highest scorer for the side with 81 while Mark Adair made 45.

