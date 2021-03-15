Thousands of Australians march against sexual assault





Tens of thousands of people have turned out to marches across Australia, protesting against the sexual abuse and harassment of women in the country.





They are spurred by a recent wave of allegations of sexual assault, centered around Australia's parliament.





The allegations have focused scrutiny on the conservative government.





The protests were organised a week ago, after Attorney General Christian Porter revealed he was the subject of a 1988 rape allegation - which he denies.





A separate case - that of Brittany Higgins, an ex-political adviser who alleged in February that she was raped in a minister's office in 2019 - has also fuelled public anger.





Ms Higgins spoke to the thousands of protesters outside Parliament House on Monday, saying: "There is a horrible societal acceptance of sexual violence experienced by women in Australia."





"My story was on the front page for the sole reason that it was a painful reminder to women that it can happen in Parliament House, and can truly happen anywhere."





The protest marches - known as the March 4 Justice - formed from noon on Monday across 40 cities and towns in Australia including the major capital cities of Canberra, Sydney and Melbourne as well as smaller country towns.





Organizers predict it will be the "biggest uprising of women that Australia's seen".





Many protesters carried placards and wore black in protest. In Melbourne, protesters carried a long banner listing the names of women killed in acts of gendered violence in the past decade.





Organizers at the Canberra rally plan to present a petition with over 90,000 signatures calling for greater accountability of sexist behaviours in parliament.





They have also called for Mr Porter to stand aside. Police have closed their case against the attorney general, but others have argued for a separate inquiry into the allegation against him.





One protester told news agency AFP that she was "fuming with rage".





"We need immediate change - I'm sick of women not being believed."





Prime Minister Scott Morrison has so far declined to meet the protesters despite their urging. However, he had on Sunday invited a delegation to meet with him in Parliament House.





But this was rejected by the protest organizers who said the prime minister, as well as the government's minister for women, should attend the rally and address their concerns there.





"We have already come to the front door, now it's up to the Government to cross the threshold and come to us. We will not be meeting behind closed doors," tweeted march organizer Janine Hendry on Monday.





Most government lawmakers have declined to join the rallies. However the Labor opposition leader as well as several other prominent lawmakers joined the crowd in Canberra.





Protesters feel the government's response to the sexual assault allegations raised in Australia's parliament in the past month has been inadequate.





The cases have also shone a light on how sexual assault and harassment is dealt with more broadly across all areas of Australian society.





Ms Higgins first spoke out on 15 February about her alleged rape by a colleague - and it has triggered a wave of other women coming forward with their stories - including in Australia's school system, workplaces and other areas.





Many have called for the government to investigate the historical allegation against Mr Porter, the nation's top law officer.





However, Mr Morrison has resisted such calls, after police closed an investigation on the basis they had insufficient evidence to proceed. The alleged victim died last year.





On Monday, Mr Porter said he would sue the Australian Broadcasting Corporation for defamation over the allegations.





However, the protesters want an independent inquiry to be held into Mr Porter's case as well as other alleged sexual assaults in Australian politics.





Critics also say the government has also been too slow and ineffective in responding to wider accusations of sexism and misogyny in parliamentary culture - a problem they say extends across party lines.





On Monday, the Labor opposition said it would also review its culture after dozens of anonymous allegations of sexual harassment and sexism against male figures within its party.

