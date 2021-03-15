BGMEA Election: Forum candidates pledge to work selflessly for industry





All the candidates nominated for BGMEA Election-2021 by Forum, the panel with one of the strongest coalitions of the country's leading apparel exporters behind it, have pledged to work selflessly for the advancement of the RMG industry.

They took an oath to that effect at an event styled "Forum Panel introduction" at Radisson Blu Hotel in the capital on Sunday.

The election of the apex trade body will be held on April 4 for the term of 2021-23.





Former Vice-President (Finance) of BGMEA, A.B.M. Shamsuddin is leading the Forum Panel. "The future of Bangladesh's apparel sector depends on the BGMEA leadership. So, you all will cast your vote to observe good leadership," he said.





Shamsuddin urged members to cast votes for their panel to work more for the organization. "We will ensure transparency and accountability in the sector if we are elected. We will form equal exit panel," he also said.





The current BGMEA President Dr. Rubana Huq is also contesting the election as a panel member of Forum.

"If our panel is elected, we will finish our unfinished works. I elect again to strengthen the BGMEA," she said.





Managing Director of Motex Fashion Mohammad Masud Kabir said the industry gained a lot under Rubana Huq in the last two years.





Other Forum-nominated candidates for Dhaka are---Anwar Hossain Chowdhury, Md. Shehabudduza Chowdhury, Inamul Haq Khan (Bablu), Vidiya Amrit Khan, Md. Kamal Uddin, Maashed R. Abdullah, M.A. Rahim (Feroz), Shah Rayeed Chowdhury, Mijanur Rahman, Khan Monirul Alam, A.M. Mahmudur Rahman, Md. Nafis Ud Doula, Asif Ibrahim, Majumdar Arifur Rahman, Tahsin Uddin Khan, Navidul Huq, Dr. Rashid Ahmed Hossaini, Iqbal Hamid Quraishi (Adnan), Mahmud Hasan Khan (Babu), Md. Rezwan Selim, Faisal Samad, Rana Laila Hafiz, Md. Mesbah Uddin Ali and Nazrul Islam.





Forum-nominated candidates for Chattogram are Mohammad Atique, Mohammed Abdus Salam, Md. M. Mohiuddin Chowdhury, Enamul Aziz Chowdhury, Md. Sharif Ullah, Mirza Md. Akbar Ali Chowdhury, Mohammed Didarul Alam, Reaz Weaz and Khondaker Belayet Hossain.





Hafiz Ahmed Mazumder; MP, Gazi Mohammad Shahnawaz, MP; Former BGMEA President Anisur Rahman Sinha; Forum President Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury Pervez and Chief Coordinator Benazir Ahmed along with garments manufacturers and exporters were present at the programme.

