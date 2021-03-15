For keeping a light illuminating: OC to bear education expenses of poor girl

There is no denying that misdeeds of a handful of cops have tarnished the image of Bangladesh Police. But the force works day and night for ensuring security of people across. Many police members stand beside people in distress beyond their assigned jobs. Few of the good acts are reported in media, but most of these remain unheard.

Bangladesh Police has a glorious history in the Liberation War. The sincere and dedicated services rendered by police during the coronavirus pandemic have earned profuse praise shining the image of the force. In continuation of such humanitarian activities, Ziaul Haque, officer-in-charge of Char Jabbar Police Station in Noakhali, has set an example of humanity as he has taken the responsibility of bearing education expenses of a girl who left her home with a broken heart after her education stopped due to financial hardship.

After Boishakhi, a seventh grader, went missing, her parents filed a general diary with Char Jabbar Police Station. OC Ziaul Haque came to know the reason behind the fleeing of the schoolgirl from home and started investigation into the matter.

After tracing the location of Boishakhi thanks to information technology, a team of Char Jabbar Thana police recovered her from Dhaka’s Mohammadpur area. The schoolgirl was handed over to her parents on Saturday morning.

After talking to Boishakhi’s parents, OC Ziaul learnt about indomitable willingness of the young girl to continue her studies. But her parents’ poverty is a barrier to this.

In such a situation, OC Ziaul took the responsibility of bearing all expenses relating to Boishakhi’s education. After getting the assurance, Boishakhi’s parents went back to home with smile on their face.

OC Ziaul was profusely praised for his humanitarian act. Social media poured in greetings and wishes.

OC Ziaul Haque said, “The unconquerable interest of the girl has made me emotional and astonished. I am happy to take such a responsibility on humanitarian grounds.”

To mention, Ziaul Haque earlier served as inspector (investigation) at Sadar Model Police Station in Brahmanbaria. His dedication and sincerity are still in the minds of people. He got many awards for outstanding services.

