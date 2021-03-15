Irish, Dutch halt AstraZeneca jabs as Italy gets set for curbs





Ireland and the Netherlands on Sunday

became the latest countries to suspend their rollouts of AstraZeneca jabs

over concerns about post-jab blood clots despite the firm insisting there was

no risk, as most Italians were bracing for a new round of restrictions.





Vaccinations are a key tool to end the worst of a pandemic that has killed

more than 2.6 million people since it emerged in China in late 2019.





So far more than 350 million doses have been doled out across the world,

but countries including Denmark, Norway and Bulgaria suspended the rollout of

jabs from the Anglo/Swedish pharma giant this week after reports of blood

clots developing in patients who had received the shot.





The World Health Organization, Europe’s medicines watchdog, governments and

experts have stressed that no causal link has been established between the

vaccine and blood clotting and insisted that the shot is safe.





An AstraZeneca spokesman said it had found no evidence of increased risk of

blood clot conditions after analysing reported cases from more than 17

million doses.





“In fact, the reported numbers of these types of events for COVID-19

Vaccine AstraZeneca are lower than the number that would have occurred

naturally in the unvaccinated population,” said the spokesman.





AstraZeneca’s shot is among the cheapest available and forms a bulk of

deliveries to poorer nations under the WHO-backed Covax initiative, which

aims to ensure vaccines get to all parts of the globe.









