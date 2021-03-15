One held with 1,950 yaba tablets in C’nawabganj





Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested an alleged drug peddler with 1,950 pieces of yaba tablets from Shibganj in Chapainawabganj district last night.





The arrestee is Md. Ashraful Hoque alias Faring, 55 of Hudma village under Shahbajpur union of Shibganj upazila in Chapainawabganj district.





RAB said, an operation team of RAB-5 from Chapainawabganj camp, on a tip off, raided Sahebnagar village under Shahbajpur union of Shibganj upazila in Chapainawabganj district at 8 pm and arrested the aforesaid person with the yaba tablets.





Later the arrested person was handed over to the police of Shibganj thana with a case.

