Syngenta Bangladesh celebrats International Women’s Day

A M M Golam Towhid, Managing Director, Syngenta Bangladesh Limited, poses with colleagues in International Women’s Day program at its head office in Dhaka recently.

Syngenta Bangladesh Limited recently celebrated International Women’s Day in their different locations across the country on 8 March 2021. They have taken various programs like, discussion, opinion sharing, making commitment for future and as well celebrations with cake cutting, providing gifts to their female colleagues. In the celebrate program, the women colleagues delivered their success stories with their positive attitude towards the company.Syngenta continues their commitment in driving women empowerment and leadership worldwide.





