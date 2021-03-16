Diner Sheshe





"I first saw Ruby 42 years ago. Our parents set us up; they'd been coaxing me to get married for a while. Ruby was the first girl I met-she had the most genuine smile. We spoke for a bit; well, she spoke while I listened.







We were both doctors, she was 30 and I was 35 and most importantly, we both wanted to make something of ourselves before marriage. I wanted to say 'yes' right then, but I didn't want to ambush her. I planned on asking her out for a date, but the next day my aunt passed away. It was sudden and I took some time to recover. But I couldn't stop thinking about her, so after a few months, I asked my sister to speak to Ruby's parents.







The next day, I took her out for a proper date-we went to Taj for evening tea. We spoke about our practices, music-we were both Bryan Adams fans! At the end of the evening I said, 'I would like to marry you, if you think that would be okay.' Coyly, she said 'yes'! Easily the happiest day of my life! I dropped her home and told my parents after-3 months later we were married!





We stayed with my parents and sister. I used to be short tempered. Once, I yelled at our house help for messing up my white socks. Ruby, let me calm down and then point by point explained how I was being a jerk. And she was right, so I apologized.







She really did make a good man out of me. We'd commute to work together and run errands on Sundays. 3 years later we became a family of 3 and then, a family of 4. For each of our kids' birthdays, Ruby and I would bake a cake-we were so bad at it, but we were so damned happy anyway! My favorite memory with her is our 25th anniversary celebration; I gifted a ruby to my Ruby that day!







And now my legs have become a little weak, so I can't move around too easily. So now we just come down to this park and sit around a bit. And the lockdown has brought us closer. She isn't a good cook, but she started experimenting and one day, she surprised me by making biryani-my favorite!







Humans of Bombay, Fb









