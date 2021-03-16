Worldwide waffling





President Joe Biden has told his countrymen that "America is coming back" as it is on a path to defeat the deadly coronavirus and revive the economy badly hit by the pandemic. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of confirmed cases and deaths at 29,150,068 and 529,102, respectively, according to Johns Hopkins University. Some 18 million Americans are still relying on unemployment insurance and some 400,000 small businesses have permanently





In the weeks before she died, Caroline Flack had met with documentary makers in the hope of reclaiming a story she had felt on the periphery of, despite it being hers.





A successful presenter, Flack was a former X Factor and Xtra Factor host, a Strictly Come Dancing winner and the face of Love Island, one of the biggest TV phenomena of recent years. But in the early hours of 12 December 2019, she was arrested on suspicion of assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, and subsequently charged. What happened that night set off a chain of events that would lead to her taking her own life just two months later.















The number of motor insurance claims settled last year dropped by 19%, as vehicles sat idle with drivers staying at home. The total amount paid out fell by 6% compared with the previous year, the data from the Association of British Insurers (ABI) shows.





But the average price paid by drivers for new comprehensive car insurance fell by only 1%. The ABI said that insurers had faced other costs when supporting customers. With so many fewer journeys taking place during the various Covid lockdown restrictions across the country in 2020, it was inevitable that there would be fewer accidents, thefts and insurance claims.















The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Friday announced that this year's US Open and Canada Open will not take place due to the COVID-19 "restrictions and complications" across the globe. The US Open, a Super 300 tournament on the HSBC BWF World Tour, was slated to be played from July 6 to 11, while the Super 100 tournament in Canada was scheduled for June 29 to July 4. "





The ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and complications left local organizers no choice but to cancel the tournaments," BWF said in a statement "The respective decisions of USA Badminton and Badminton Canada were made in consultation and agreement with the BWF," it added. The cancellations follow the news that Badminton Asia has postponed its flagship event, the Asia Championships.







