Published:  02:00 AM, 16 March 2021

What Dhaka is talking about

What Dhaka is talking about

Brazilian professional footballer who plays as a forward for French club Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazil national team Neymar posted a picture on his FB page. The photo has received a lots of reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Excellent footballer" Geraldo Jose, fb


Popular Bangladeshi actress and model Nusrat Imrose Tisha posted a picture on her FB page. The photo caption includes, "In a world where there was no CORONA!". The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Nice" Habib, fb


Facebook user S R Hossain posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Beautiful" Madhumita Roy, fb


Popular Bangladeshi stylish actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba sheared a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fb users have expressed their love through comments. "Looking so sweet bhaiya" Smita Smita , fb




Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From The Connected Age

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »