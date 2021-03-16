Bangladesh Pratidin steps into 12th year

Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir cuts a cake at a function on the East West Media Group Ltd (EWMGL) on Sunday. -AA



Bangladesh Pratidin, the country's highest circulated Bangla daily, steps into the 12th year of its publication. Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir inaugurated the anniversary program of the newspaper on Sunday night by cutting a cake along with distinguished guests on the premises of East West Media Group Ltd (EWMGL) complex in the capital.







State Minister for Information Dr Murad Hassan, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul HoqueShameem and former deputy minister Abdullah Al Islam Jacob, former Dhaka South City mayor Sayeed Khokon, BNP leaders Ruhul QuddusTalukdar Dulu and Tabith Awal attended the program.





Bangladesh Pratidin Editor Naem Nizam moderated the event. Kaler Kantho Editor Imdadul Haq Milan and Daily Sun Editor Enamul Hoque Chowdhury, Bangladesh Pratidin Executive Editor Peer Habibur Rahman, NEWS24 head of news Rahul Raha and Bangla News Editor Jewel Mazhar were also present. The broadsheet Bangla daily, a concern of Bashundhara Group, the country's leading business conglomerate, started its journey on March 15, 2010.



