Four e-posters published on Bangabandhu birth centenary



Four e-posters have been published at the initiative of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee marking Bangabandhu's birth centenary and Golden Jubilee of the Independence. The specially designed posters are titled "The Great Hero of the Liberation", "The Greatest Bengali of All Time Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman", "Mujib 100 Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman" and "The Eternal Mujib", said a press release on Monday, reports BSS.







The published e-posters will be displayed on electronic, digital or LED screens operated by local government bodies in their areas of jurisdiction. Besides, the national implementation committee has requested all to spread the e-posters widely in electronic, online and social media on behalf of the committee to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation.

