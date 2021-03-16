2 killed, 13 wounded at party on Chicago's South Side

Police investigate the scene of a shooting early Sunday, March 14, 2021 in the Park Manor neighborhood in Chicago. -AP



Gunfire erupted at a party on Chicago's South Side early Sunday, killing two people and wounding 13 others in what authorities say may have been a gang-related shooting.Officers responded at around 4:40 a.m. to reports of a shooting at a towing company where the party took place, police said. Jose Jara, a department spokesman, said in a statement that those shot were between the ages of 20 and 44.





Seven of the wounded were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, fire department spokesman Larry Merritt told the Chicago Sun-Times. Others went to hospitals on their own or were taken by acquaintances, which complicated getting an accurate count of the wounded, said authorities, who initially reported that 10 people had been shot but later raised the total to 12 and then 15 people.Red and black balloons and a shoe were on the ground outside the business shortly after the shooting, the Chicago Tribune reported. It said a blood stain was also visible on concrete.





The Tribune cited preliminary information in a police report as saying the shooting may have been gang-related. A woman who had been shot in the head was found dead outside the building, and a 39-year-old man was found dead inside in a back room, according to the police report. Authorities hadn't made any arrests as of Sunday afternoon.The Cook County medical examiner's office later identified those killed as 30-year-old Rayneesha Dotson and 39-year-old Lionel Darling.They were pronounced dead at 4:55 a.m. at the scene, the medical examiner's office said.











---AP, Chicago





Leave Your Comments