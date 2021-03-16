UK police defend handling of women's safety protest

Well-wishers gather to honor murder victim Sarah Everard at the bandstand on Clapham Common in London on Sunday. -AFP



London's Metropolitan Police on Sunday defended its handling of a high-profile protest calling for greater public safety for women, after male officers were seen scuffling with the crowd and physically restraining female demonstrators.





Hundreds defied coronavirus restrictions on Saturday night to gather on Clapham Common park to mark the death of Sarah Everard, who went missing nearby as she walked home earlier this month. The 33-year-old marketing executive was later found dead. A serving police officer with the London force has since been charged with her kidnap and murder.





But widely shared footage of uniformed police officers restraining and handcuffing some women marking Everard's death with a candlelit tribute has triggered outrage. Protest organizers Reclaim These Streets condemned the actions of officers "physically manhandling women at a vigil against male violence."





Home Secretary Priti Patel and London Mayor Sadiq Khan have both demanded explanations from Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, who has faced calls to quit. But one of Dick's deputies, Helen Ball, said police, who had refused permission for the vigil to take place, "must act for people's safety." "Hundreds of people were packed tightly together, posing a very real risk of easily transmitting COVID-19" she added in a statement early Sunday - Mother's Day in Britain.





"Regrettably, a small minority of people began chanting at officers, pushing and throwing items."We absolutely did not want to be in a position where enforcement action was necessary. But we were placed in this position because of the overriding need to protect people's safety."Four arrests were made for public order offenses and for breaches of coronavirus regulations, the force said.









---AFP, London





Leave Your Comments