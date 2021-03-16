Microbus driver jailed for eve-teasing

A microbus driver was sentenced for four months for eve-teasing by a mobile court in Shaistaganj upazila of Habiganj. -AA



When the woman protested at that time, a quarrel broke out between the two and the curious crowd arrested Sobhan and informed the Shaistaganj police. Police arrested him for eve-teasing and produced him in a mobile court. Mobile court judge Shaistaganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Minhazul Islam sentenced the arrestee to four months imprisonment and sent him to jail.











---Kamruzzaman al Riyadh, Shaistaganj, Habiganj

