Kamrul Islam a people-friendly UNO



Md Kamrul Islam Khan, the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Daudkandi, has developed friendly rapport to the common people in the upazila. People don't come to him for services rather he used to go to doorsteps of people. About one and half year ago, he joined to the service with a view to helping the marginal people of the country.





Through his activities, he has gradually emerged as a popular UNO among the people of the upazila. He has managed to secure a place on the hearts of the locals. After six months of his joining to the upazila, he faced with the challenges pushed by deadly coronavirus. As a frontline fighter, he has provided relief goods to the needy people of the area.







He has conducted mobile court in different places of Daudkandi during corona period to curb price hike of daily commodities. Even many hindrances, he didn't stop. Kamrul Islam distributed cloths among cold-hit people during winter season. He don't let happen to perform any child marriage in the upazila as he has declared 'zoro tolerance' in this regard.







People of the upazila call the UNO as 'good heart' officer. On March 12, 2021, Kamrul Islam prevented a child marriage. Later, he gave a battery-run rickshaw to girl's father and a sewing machine to the victim girl. When contacted to UNO Kamrul Islam, he said, "I don't have magical stick to attract the people but I used to do my duty with integrity and sincerity. I try my best of serve the common people."









---Liton Sarker Badol, Daudkandi





