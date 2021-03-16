'RNPP visible only for PM's efforts'



With the cordial efforts of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) is now visible, said Science and Technology Affairs Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman. He came up with the remarks on Monday after end of his visit the inspection of work progress in Rooppur project area, Pabna and Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) project from March 13 to 15.







The science and technology affairs minister said, "35 percent construction work of Rooppur nuclear power plant has been completed. The duration of completing the project is from July, 2016 to December, 2025. The cost of the project is estimated $12.65 billion. All the steps have been taken to complete the construction work of the RNPP within the prescribed period." Regarding the making of equipment for the project in Russia, Yeafesh Osman informed that our experts have been supervising construction works staying in Russia.







Earlier, the minster expressed his satisfaction over the work progress of 'Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS)' of Atomic Energy Commission in Pabna and Kushtia. Vice-President - Director for Rooppur NPP construction project of JSC ASE Alexey Deriy, INMAS Project Diredctor Dr Mojibur Rahman, Nuclear Power Grid Company Advisor Dr Robindranath Rai Chowdhury, Rooppur Site Director Engineer Ashraf Hossain, Site Engineer Ruhul Quddus were present on the occasion.





It is mentionable that according to Rosatom's media wing, the equipment for the second unit of the Rooppur nuclear power plant has been prepared and sent by Geo Podolsk JSC (Rosatom's instrument maker-JSC Atomenargomas). The last set of large-scale products has been shipped, including the fourth MSR SPP-1200 and the second high-pressure heater HPH-K-5.









---Swapan Kumar Kundu, Ishwardi





