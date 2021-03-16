Shruti Haasan won't restrict herself to just acting & singing



Shruti, who is paired opposite Prabhas in Salaar is looking forward to a powerpact year. She completed her shoot for Laabam (Tamil) with Vijay Sethupathi. Her song Yaazha, for the movie directed by SP Jananathan is topping the charts and she will also be seen in an upcoming web series.







While not much about the show is out yet, the year certainly seems to be a busy one for Shruti who will be dabbling between her acting and music commitments throughout the year. Apart from her acting schedule, she has also been busy with her script writing. A friend says, "Shruti has always loved every aspect of music. She is now exploring script writing as well.







Her previous single 'Edge' was appreciated for its lyrics and that fueled her passion further. She doesn't want to restrict herself as an artist." The friend adds, "She has always been someone who didn't want to stop at just acting or singing. Every facet of the art excites her and it was just a matter of time before she started writing. She manages acting in three industries, her music and writing, almost effortlessly."

