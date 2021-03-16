Alia looks captivating as 'Sita' in the 'RRR'



Alia Bhatt's birthday has become all the more special as makers of 'RRR' have unveiled her much-awaited look from the film. The actress looks stunning decked in a green saree with minimalistic jewellery and an earnest gaze. Introducing her character of Sita from the film, SS Rajamouli shared on Twitter, "Strong-willed and resolvent SITA's wait for Ramaraju will be legendary!" Previously, Alia had teased fans on social media by sharing a silhouette image of her character 'Sita'. '





RRR' will mark Alia Bhatt's debut in Telugu cinema. The actress has been paired with Ram Charan in this period drama, which also features Ajay Devgn and NTR Jr in pivotal roles. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is scheduled to hit the screens on October 13, 2021. Apart from 'RRR', Alia will also be seen in 'Brahmastra' with Ranbir Kapoor. The sci-fi drama is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also features Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in lead roles.







