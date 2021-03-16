Lilly sports 'I Stand With Farmers' mask as she walks the red carpet



The biggest night in the music industry, Grammy Awards were hosted on Sunday and the event saw several celebrities making heads turn on the red carpet while a few marked their presence virtually. Actress and popular YoutTuber Lilly Singh also walked the red carpet and used the event to express her solidarity with the farmers' protests in India. While attending the Grammy Awards 2021 in Los Angeles, Lilly sported a power suit and wore a mask that read, "I Stand With Farmers".





Lilly Singh had posted her picture from the red carpet and expressed her support to the farmers. Previously, popular singer Rihanna had hit headlines when she had put up a Tweet on the protests. The international pop star, who has millions of followers on her social media account, had shared, "Why aren't we talking about this?!", while referring to the ongoing farmers' protests. She soon became a top trend in India with her tweet being liked by thousands.





