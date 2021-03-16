

After appearing in a number of Bollywood films, Urvashi Rautela has expanded her horizons. The actress is all set to make her debut in the Tamil film industry. She will be seen opposite Legend Saravanan in the yet-to-be titled film. To be directed by JD and Jerry, the film will also star Prabhu, Vivekh, Vijayakumar, Nassar, Thambi Ramiah, Kaali Venkat, Mayilsamy, Latha and Kovai Sarala. Urvashi is excited about making Tamil debut and wrote about it on her Instagram page. She will reportedly play a microbiologist in the film, which has already gone on the floors.







Reports suggest that the project will be released in five different languages. Apart from this, the actress also has 'Black Rose' and the Hindi remake of 'Thirutu Payale 2' in her kitty.Urvashi, who is active on social media, regularly shares updates on her page. The actress, who is known for her chic sartorial choices, often experiments with her looks. Her most recent post is a video of her dancing with singer Yo Yo Honey Singh.





In a recent interview, Urvashi spoke about how every industry needs to have more representation of women so that positive change is enforced. She said this representation needs to keep in mind the capabilities of women and where they come from. This, she said, would be a good way to bring about change in society. Urvashi Rautela takes a helicopter tour of Himalayas, treats fans with the scenic view.

Leave Your Comments