FIR against Bollywood actor for flouting Covid norm



The BMC's K west ward on Monday has filed an FIR against model and actor Gauhar Khan for flouting covid-19 protocol. Civic officials said that despite testing positive for the virus she had stepped out for film shooting.Assistant municipal commissioner of K west ward Vishwas Mote said,"Our staff had visited Khan's home on March 11 and she gave an undertaking that she would not step outside the house.







However despite this we received a complaint that she was moving around putting her and others life in danger. Our staff reached her home on Sunday night and initially were informed by her husband that she is not at home and in a flat in the adjacent wing. We decided to file a police complaint accordingly." Mote also added that Khan has now been asked to move into institutional quarantine while her high risk contacts have been asked to quarantine themselves too.





Mumbai police spokesperson, DCP S Chaitanya declined to divulge the name of the person whose name was mentioned in the FIR. He said the Oshiwara police has registered a case under the Indian Penal Code sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and under 51B of the NDMA Act, 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, on complaint of a BMC official, against a person who tested Covid positive but didn't remain in quarantine and instead went out for film shooting.





The BMC tweeting about the same from its official Twitter handle @mybmc said, "No Compromise On City's Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus."

