Nusraat, Kona, Mim perform at Women Leadership Award & Expo



SMC Smart Pill presents Women Leadership Awards and Expo 2021 organised by Women Leadership Corporation (WLC) honoured local female leaders for their incredible work in various sectors. Held at The Ballroom of Westin Dhaka, Lux star Bidya Sinha Mim and model and actress Nusraat Faria performed a special dance sequence for the audience in the programme. Popular singer Dilshad Nahar Kona gave a beautiful singing dance performance choreographed by Eagles. A special fashion show was also showcased with the top models of the country, which was choreographed by Asad Khan. The whole event will be presented by Labonno as the Master of Ceremony.

