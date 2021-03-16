Tigers set to play warm-up match on Tuesday



The Bangladesh national cricket team is all set to be divided into two teams in the first warm-up match on Monday at John Davies Oval, Queenstown in New Zealand as a part of their upcoming limited series preparation against hosts New Zealand. However all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain will miss the first warm-up match of the New Zealand tour due to knee pain. However, there is no reason to worry about him at the moment because he is recovering. Bangladesh team management hopes that he will go to Dunedin and join the team practice.





Mosaddek suffered a knee injury during the first day of fielding practice at the five-day warm-up camp in Queenstown on Thursday. After that, Bangladesh team management advised him to stay at the team hotel. He was also given an injection on Sunday. However, no scan or X-ray has been done on his knee yet.





Bangladesh's fitness and condition coach Nicholas Lee said, "The majority of the squad does what is asked of them.""I think they are starting to realise that in this day and age, it is incredibly important to be physically fit. And being fitter is helpful to come up with one's best performance."





"Compared with the other teams that I have worked with, this team is incredibly hard-working. They have some of the most professional players that I have ever seen. Mushfiqur Rahim is a great example for some of the younger players." Lee added.Team Bangladesh has been divided into Tamim XI and Nazmul XI. Since the Bangladesh management went on tour with a 20-member squad, five local New Zealand cricketers have been included in the two teams to consider the XI of the match and the issue of additional players. Two of them are in Tamim XI. And there are three in Nazmul XI.





The New Zealand series will start on March 20 with an ODI at Dunedin's University Oval. The remaining two ODIs will be played on March 23 and 26 at Christchurch's Hagley Oval and Wellington's Basin Reserve.After the New Zealand tour, the Tigers will tour Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series which is part of the World Test Championship. However, the schedule of the Sri Lanka tour is yet to be finalised.





Tamim XI: Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naeem Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah Riyad, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, New Zealand Batsman 1, Nasum Ahmed, Mostafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Al Amin Hossain and New Zealand Player 4.Shanto XI: Liton Kumar Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraj, Mohammad Saif Uddin, New Zealand Player 2, New Zealand Player 3, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Rubel Hossain and New Zealand Player 5.

