Aarong sorry for misdemeanor with bearded job-seeker



A video clip of a job-seeker talking about his experience during an interview with Aarong authority has gone viral on social networks. Aarong, one of the country's largest lifestyle retailers, has expressed regret over the "unfortunate" experience of a job candidate during an interview.





"The negative interview experience faced by a prospective candidate at one of Aarong's interview boards is unfortunate and does not comply with our values. "We have contacted the person and expressed our regret," the company said in a statement on Monday, after a video of the interviewee sharing his experience went viral on social media.In the video, a second-year university student identified himself as Imran Hossain Limon, from Gazipur, and alleged that Aarong's interview board refused to hire him as a salesperson because he declined to shave his beard.





Imran also mentioned in the video that the interview board said he was qualified enough for the position but just because he had a beard, the board hesitated to hire him and told him he needs to be clean shaven."As a student, I wanted the job to help my family. I even requested them if any other position was available, where my beard is okay. The reply was negative," said Imran.





My religion commands me to have a beard, so in no way I would be fine with their condition, he added.The video went viral on social media soon, drawing calls to boycott the social enterprise."As an equal opportunity employer, Aarong upholds human dignity and inclusion rights for all, regardless of age, race, religion, gender, disability or ethnic origin," the statement said.





"Religious belief and observance are never considered in our recruitment decision. In our team comprising more than 3,800 staff, we have colleagues from all religions respectfully and openly practising their respective beliefs and rituals," it added.





Aarong, a social enterprise of Brac, also said it will work to ensure interview boards are conducted to reflect the organization's core values and conduct sensitivity training for relevant staff on interviewing etiquette. Earlier on angry protests broke out in Sylhet demonstrating against the alleged misdemeanor of Aarong with the bearded job-seeker.











---BBC





