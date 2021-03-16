Militancy is enemy of Islam: IGP



Terming militancy enemy of Islam, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed has urged all to stay free from it.He came up with the call while addressing a program as the chief guest at Rajarbagh police lines auditorium in the capital on Monday. Bangladesh Police Service Foundation organized scholarship giving ceremony amongst meritorious children of police officers.Dr Benazir Ahmed said "Bloodshed of Muslims has been occurring by militants so everyone must stay free from militancy."





Chaired by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Industrial Police and vice president of the organization Md Mahbubur Rahman, the program was also addressed, among others, by Additional IGP Dr Md Moinur Rahman Chowdhury, Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Krishnapad Roy, Narayanganj Police Super and General Secretary of Bangladesh Police Service Association Mohammad Zayedul Alam and scholarship-recipient student Afroza Parveen. "We have to practice religion consciously. Religious customs and values should be practiced along with awareness," the IGP said.

