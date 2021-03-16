Foreign Minister describes programs to journos

Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen talked to journalists on Monday at a press conference narrating the programs marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence. -AA



Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen spoke to journalists on Monday at a press conference which was held at Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka. He talked to journalists in details about the programs the government has chalked out to celebrate Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.The celebratory programs will go on from 17 March to 26 March 2021 on the National Parade Ground in the capital. President Abdul Hamid will attend the programs to be held on 17 March, 22 March, and 26 March.







On the other hand, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the programs to be held on 17 March, 19 March, 22 March, 24 March and 26 March, the Foreign Minister informed. Dr. AK Abdul Momen gave the following details too. Heads of states and heads of governments from different countries will be present in the programs as guests of honour.





Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of Maldives will attend the program on 17 March. Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will attend the program on 19 March. Nepal's President Bidya Devi Bhandari will attend the program on 22 March. Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering will attend the program on 24 March. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the program on 26 March.





The speeches of the leaders of different countries and heads of different international organizations will be telecast through video connectivity, Dr. AK Abdul Momen added. Not too many guests have been invited keeping in view the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic, the Foreign Minister told reporters.A digital photographic display on Bangabandhu and Bapu will be exhibited on 26 March in Dhaka as well as in other major cities in presence of the heads of governments of Bangladesh and India.





